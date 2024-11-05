Lebanese Resistance Strikes Israeli Settlements and Surveillance Base in Show of Solidarity with Gaza

Late Monday night, the Lebanese resistance launched missile attacks on four Israeli settlements—Eyelet Hashahar, Sha’al, Hatzor, and Dalton—as well as an Israeli air surveillance base in Miron.

In a series of statements, the resistance confirmed the strikes, emphasizing that the operations were carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and as part of Lebanon’s defense efforts. The attacks, aimed at both residential and military targets, are described as a message of support for Gaza’s ongoing resistance and a response to escalating regional tensions.