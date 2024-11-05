Global Protests Demand End to Gaza Violence and Humanitarian Aid Access

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in cities and capitals worldwide, rallying to condemn ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinian people. Demonstrations spanned across various countries, including Norway’s capital, Oslo, Austria’s Vienna, Helsingborg in Sweden, Denmark’s Odense and Aarhus, Freiburg and Berlin in Germany, Milan in Italy, Manchester and London in the United Kingdom, and Cork in Ireland.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held banners denouncing the violence, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Participants voiced their outrage at the civilian toll, especially the impact on children, and demanded an end to what they termed as double standards in international responses to the conflict. Calls for accountability and justice for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza resounded through the demonstrations, reflecting growing global concern for the humanitarian crisis.