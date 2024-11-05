Lebanese Resistance Unveils “Imad 5”: New Underground Missile Facility Defies Israeli Strikes

In a bold display of resilience, the Lebanese Resistance unveiled footage on Sunday showcasing “Imad 5,” a new underground missile facility. The video, released through the Resistance’s military media, reveals advanced missile capabilities and equipment, directly challenging Israel’s claims of having dismantled the group’s arsenal.

This revelation comes over a month after Israel launched a reported ground operation in Lebanon, which led to significant losses for Israeli forces. Despite relentless Israeli airstrikes using advanced aircraft, missiles, and cutting-edge technology, the Resistance has maintained a consistent ability to launch heavy missile barrages deep into Israeli territory, including reaching Tel Aviv.

The footage serves as a stark reminder of the Lebanese Resistance’s capacity to sustain its operations and deliver precise strikes, countering Israeli assertions about the impact of their military campaigns.