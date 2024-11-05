Civilian Fatality in Yemen’s Saada as Saudi Border Forces Intensify Attacks

A Yemeni civilian was killed on Saturday by Saudi border forces’ gunfire in the Al-Sheikh area of Monabbih district, located in the northern Saada province.

Just days prior, on Tuesday, local security sources reported that three civilians, including an African immigrant, sustained injuries from Saudi border guard fire in the nearby Al-Raqwa area of the same district.

These incidents are part of a continuing wave of Saudi attacks on Yemen’s border regions, amid ongoing delays in peace commitments from the Saudi regime. The border areas remain under threat, with mounting casualties highlighting the fragile state of regional security and strained peace efforts.