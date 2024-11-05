Death Toll in Gaza Rises Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes, Ministry Reports Thousands More Casualties

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a devastating rise in casualties, with the death toll from Israeli strikes now reaching 43,341 and injuries numbering 102,105 since the escalation began on October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces reportedly carried out four major attacks targeting families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of deaths. The ministry confirmed that 27 fatalities and 86 injuries were recorded at local hospitals within this period. Many additional victims remain trapped under rubble and scattered on the streets, unreachable by overwhelmed ambulance and civil defense teams.