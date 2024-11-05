Yemeni Forces Warn Israeli Shipping Companies Against Asset Transfers to Evade Sanctions.

On Sunday night, Yemen’s Armed Forces issued a strong warning to Israeli shipping companies, cautioning them against any attempts to sidestep sanctions through asset sales or transfers to third-party firms. Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, spokesperson for the Yemeni military, stated that intelligence reports reveal multiple Israeli shipping companies are attempting to re-register their vessels or transfer assets to evade the punitive measures enforced by Yemen.

“These companies are changing ownership or operating under different flags to circumvent sanctions imposed by the Republic of Yemen on Israeli ships and affiliated companies,” Sarie announced. He emphasized that any change in ownership or flag will not be recognized by Yemeni forces, which continue to enforce a strict blockade in designated operational areas, as previously outlined.

The military official further underscored Yemen’s commitment to maintaining this blockade until “aggression ends, the Gaza blockade is lifted, and attacks on Lebanon cease.” Yemeni forces have pledged to target any ships linked to or associated with Israeli entities, reinforcing their stance against circumvention efforts in the region.