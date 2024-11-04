Civilian killed by Saudi enemy army fire in Saada

A civilian was killed by Saudi army fire off Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Monabbih in Saada province, northern Yemen, on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, security sources announced that three civilians, including an African immigrant, were wounded by Saudi border guard fire in the Al-Raqwa area of the Monabbih district.

This comes in the context of the ongoing attacks carried out by the Saudi regime forces against the Yemeni people, especially the border areas, in light of the Saudi regime’s procrastination in implementing peace obligations between the two countries.