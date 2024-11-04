Islamic Resistance in Iraq resistance targets Zionist sites in occupied Syrian Golan, Jordan Valley .

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said on Sunday, that it had targeted vital Israeli sites in the occupied Syrian Golan and in the Jordan Valley in the occupied Palestinian territories using drones.

In two separate statements, the resistance explained that “the operations are part of its ongoing resistance against the occupation and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon. They are also a response to the massacres committed by the occupiers against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The statements emphasized the continued escalation of operations against Israeli strongholds, stating that attacks will persist at an increasing pace.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance carried out five drone attacks, targeting Zionist sites in the north and south of the occupied Palestinian territories.