The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – carried out a series strikes from Lebanon rain down across “Israel”

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah carried out a series of critical operations targeting multiple Israeli positions and military assets, inflicting significant losses and damage on Israeli forces, sites, and equipment.

The Islamic Resistance’s fighters continue operating across several fronts, launching rocket barrages deep into occupied territories and engaging invading Israeli forces on the border from point-blank.

Hezbollah issued on Sunday the following statements:

At 7:30 a.m. Hezbollah launched rocket barrages targeting three gatherings of Israeli forces in the Even Menachem, Shomera, and Zarit settlements.

At 8 a.m., Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket barrage targeting Israeli occupation forces in the Shlomi, Rosh HaNikra, Matzuba and Bar’am settlements.

At 8:30 a.m., Islamic Resistance fighters fired a rocket barrage at Israeli forces gathered in the Kedmat Tsvi settlement.

At 10 a.m., Islamic Resistance fighters carried out a large-scale rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli forces in the Shamir settlement.

At 10 a.m., Islamic Resistance fighters fired a second rocket barrage at Israeli occupation forces in the Shlomi settlement.

At 11 a.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Katzrin settlement with a rocket barrage.