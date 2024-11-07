Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Gallant, Sparking Calls for Mass Protests from Opposition and Families of Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a decision delivered just 10 minutes after informing Gallant, with the meeting between the two lasting only three minutes. The dismissal prompted immediate calls for mass protests, set to begin at 9:00 pm, according to Israeli media.

The headquarters of the families of Israelis held captive in Gaza condemned the move, calling it a continuation of efforts to undermine negotiations for a captive exchange deal.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the decision, warning that Gallant’s dismissal jeopardizes national security in favor of “shameful political leverage.” Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman also voiced disapproval, suggesting that if Gallant can be removed during wartime, the prime minister could also be replaced for neglecting the country’s security and failing in his duties. He called for the establishment of a governmental investigative committee.

Yair Golan, head of Israel’s center-left party The Democrats, urged citizens on X to take to the streets in protest. In March, thousands spontaneously demonstrated against Netanyahu’s attempt to fire Gallant, a decision he eventually reversed.