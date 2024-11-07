Iranian Foreign Ministry: US Actions, Not Promises, Are the True Test of Its Leadership

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasized that Iran will judge the United States based solely on the actions and behavior of its government. Baghaei’s statement came in response to a journalist’s inquiry regarding the recent US presidential election, in which Republican Donald Trump emerged as the victor.

Baghaei remarked on Iran’s “bitter experiences” with past US administrations, highlighting a history of strained relations. However, he noted that each election presents a renewed opportunity to reassess and potentially revise unjust policies.

“The choice of president lies with the American people, and they have made their decision,” Baghaei stated. “What matters to us is the US’s deeds,” he concluded, underscoring Iran’s focus on American actions over rhetoric.