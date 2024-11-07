Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 51 Amid Intensifying Bombardment by Israeli Forces

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that at least 51 Palestinians, including numerous children and women, lost their lives in Gaza today due to bombings by Israeli forces, with dozens more injured.

Palestinian media sources detailed that Israeli airstrikes targeted a house in Jabalia camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip. The strike claimed the lives of over 30 individuals, primarily women and children from the same family, according to an initial toll.

In a separate strike in the Jabalia area, four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when Israeli forces bombed a residential square near Hamza Mosque. Additionally, a Red Crescent medical point was struck in the area, injuring many of its staff.

To the west of Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike targeted an UNRWA-operated school in al-Shati Camp, which was sheltering displaced residents. This attack resulted in the deaths of 12 Palestinians, including women and children, and left approximately 30 others injured.

In the south of Gaza, four individuals, two of them children, were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Mashrou’ area east of Rafah. Nearby in Al-Jeneina neighborhood, another Palestinian was killed, with several others injured in a similar assault on a group of Palestinians.