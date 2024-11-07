In a speech addressing recent developments in Gaza and Lebanon, Yemeni revolutionary leader Mr Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s continued military operations against ships linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He emphasized that Yemeni actions are a response to Israeli, American, and British aggression in the region, including in Palestine.

Al-Houthi warned that the outcome of the U.S. presidential election will not alter Yemen’s stance. “Our position is based on a principled, religious commitment to support the Palestinian cause,” he stated, adding that the only path to de-escalation is for the U.S. and its allies to lift the blockade on Gaza and cease aggression in Lebanon.

Criticizing past U.S. policies under President Trump, al-Houthi remarked that Trump’s efforts in the region, including economic pressures on Arab regimes, only served American and Israeli interests without benefiting Arab nations. He dismissed fears of a Trump return, affirming, “We have faced his policies before without compromise, and Yemen will continue to stand with Palestine.”

Al-Houthi decried the Israeli blockade and bombardment of Gaza, which he claimed have led to thousands of Palestinian casualties. He pointed to recent rocket attacks by Palestinian resistance factions as evidence of continued resilience and unity within Gaza, despite ongoing civilian displacement and massacres.

The Yemeni Revolution Leader MR Abdul-Malik al-Houthi regimes that support Israel and branded Palestinian fighters as terrorists. He urged Yemenis to show solidarity in a massive demonstration in Sana’a, aimed at sending a message of support to Palestinians and Lebanese fighters, declaring Yemen’s unwavering stance.

Touching on the broader history of Israeli colonialism, al-Houthi accused British and American administrations of facilitating Israeli expansion and exploiting Arab resources. He further described the Western-led Zionist project as a long-standing threat to the Islamic world, which he argued remains open to foreign exploitation due to internal divisions.

Al-Houthi encouraged the Islamic world to stand up against what he called a Western-backed agenda to dominate the region, emphasizing the need for moral and spiritual renewal. He concluded with a call for faith and resilience, asserting that Yemen’s resistance, with God’s support, would continue as a vital part of the Palestinian cause, and stressed Israel’s internal crises and economic struggles as signs of a faltering enemy.