Hezbollah Targets Galilee, Haifa with Barrage of Rockets

The Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah on Saturday afternoon targeted Galilee and Haifa Bay area in Northern Occupied Lands with at least 45 rockets until 15:00 local time.

Also, Hezbollah’s rockets triggered sirens in Safed, Tiberias, Nahariya, Acre, Krayot, and Western and Upper Galilee settlements.

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah targeted Tel Aviv with a drone strike.

In the latest round of Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel, Galilee came under 8 rocket attacks.

According to the Israeli military, at least one rocket hit in the ‘Even Menachem’ area.

Hezbollah also shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile.

source:- IPress