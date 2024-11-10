U.S.-British Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Capital Sana’a

The Yemeni capital, Sana’a, endured a series of airstrikes by U.S.-British forces on Sunday, as part of a broader offensive aimed at pressuring Yemen to halt its support for Palestine. According to security sources, four airstrikes targeted the Jarbain area in the Sanhan district of Sana’a province, with an additional strike on the Al-Hafa area within the capital itself.

These recent attacks followed Saturday evening’s strikes, where three airstrikes hit the Nehdain and Al-Hafa areas in Sana’a’s Sab’een district. Witnesses reported extensive air patrols in the region during the offensive. The coalition’s strikes are seen as part of ongoing efforts to deter Yemeni support for the Palestinian people amid intensified conflict.