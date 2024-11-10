Yemen’s Foreign Minister Meets New IRC Country Director to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

Foreign Minister Jamal Amer met with Caroline Sekyewa, the new Country Director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to review ongoing humanitarian projects in Yemen and discuss plans for the upcoming year. Minister Amer welcomed Sekyewa, affirming full support for her mission and urging the IRC to expand its initiatives in 2025 to address Yemen’s growing needs.

Sekyewa expressed the IRC’s commitment to continue its relief work in Yemen and highlighted efforts to secure additional funding to enhance project reach and impact.