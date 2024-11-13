Chinese Military Analyst: Houthis’ Strike on US Carrier a Bold Challenge to American Power

Western media have highlighted analysis from a Chinese military commentator describing the recent Houthi strike on a US aircraft carrier as a significant symbolic blow to American military dominance. The commentator noted, “Whether or not the Houthis could actually damage the carrier is now secondary; the key point is that they dared to deliver a bold challenge to US forces.”

The analyst further explained that while the US may attempt to downplay the incident, the event has dented the perception of American power. He emphasized that the strike reflects a weakening deterrent power of US carriers, which have historically represented American military supremacy worldwide.

On Tuesday, Sanaa’s forces claimed they had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln and two destroyers, reportedly preventing an imminent US offensive on Yemen.