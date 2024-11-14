Tragic Toll in Gaza: 43,736 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Offensive

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports a staggering rise in casualties in the Gaza Strip, with the death toll now reaching 43,736 and over 103,360 injured as the Israeli military campaign enters its 405th consecutive day. According to the Ministry’s statement on Thursday, Israeli forces conducted three additional airstrikes in the past 24 hours, killing 24 Palestinians and wounding 112 others.

Efforts to recover the deceased are hindered, as emergency crews face blocked access to rubble-strewn areas where numerous bodies remain trapped. The Ministry condemns Israeli forces for preventing ambulances and rescue teams from reaching affected sites. In previous days, additional casualties were reported from widespread bombings in various areas of Gaza, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.