15 Civilians Killed, 16 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Neighborhoods

On Thursday at approximately 15:20 p.m., Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus and the Qudsaya district in the Damascus countryside. According to a military source, the strikes, launched from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 16 others, including women and children.

The attack also caused significant damage to private property and several neighboring buildings, leaving a trail of destruction in these populated areas.