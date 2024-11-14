YemenEXtra
Israeli Airstrikes Sever Key Bridges and Roads on Syria-Lebanon Border in Homs Countryside

At approximately 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes from within Lebanese airspace, targeting vital infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border near al-Qusayr in the Homs countryside. According to a military source cited by SANA, the strikes severely damaged bridges over the Orontes River and critical roadways in the area, rendering them unusable and disrupting connectivity in the region.

