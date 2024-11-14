IRGC Commander Warns of Retaliation, Pledges ‘Painful’ Blows Against Enemies Amid Ongoing Conflict

Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has issued a stark warning that the resistance front will retaliate against any Israeli actions, promising that adversaries of Islam will face “painful” consequences should the conflict escalate. Addressing IRGC forces during a security drill in Tehran on Thursday, Salami highlighted the resilience of the Iranian nation and the sacrifices made by Muslims in defending their lands and rights.

Salami emphasized the enduring strength of the Islamic Republic, asserting that global powers aligned with Israel could not sway Iran’s resolve. He remarked that a coalition of “evil powers” is working against Islam in a historic confrontation aimed at diminishing the Islamic world’s sovereignty and identity.

“The world’s most advanced armies now back the Zionist regime in its quest to subdue Muslims, occupy their territories, and erode their faith,” he said. “Despite the destruction inflicted, the resistance will persist. For every life lost, more are born, and we will continue this path.”

The IRGC commander warned that the resistance fighters are prepared to retaliate against attacks on their leaders, reaffirming that this struggle is far from over. “We stand against you, prepared to fight until the end. Be ready for painful blows.”

Salami’s comments come amid escalating violence following Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, in response to Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The ongoing hostilities have led to extensive casualties, with over 43,700 Palestinians and 3,287 Lebanese reported dead, including numerous women and children, as Israeli forces continue operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

In solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon, the Axis of Resistance has responded over the past year with hundreds of missile strikes targeting Israeli-occupied territories.