Lebanese Health Ministry Reports Rising Death Toll Amid Intensified Israeli Aggression

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported Thursday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 3,386 since the violence began on October 8, 2023. According to a ministry statement, 21 Lebanese citizens were killed and 73 others injured on Wednesday alone due to intensified Israeli operations across Lebanese territories.

The statement noted that, to date, 3,386 people have lost their lives and 14,417 have been injured amidst continuous artillery shelling and airstrikes targeting residential areas and farmland. These hostilities have persisted since Israel launched ground operations in Lebanon following the start of its Gaza offensive on October 7, which resulted in more than 100,000 casualties, including dead, wounded, and missing.