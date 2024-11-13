Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strikes on Key Targets in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Iraqi Resistance launched a series of drone strikes on Wednesday, targeting strategic locations in the occupied Palestinian territories. In two separate operations, drones struck a central target and another in the north, the Resistance confirmed. These attacks, according to the group’s statements, are part of their commitment to resist the occupation and express solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon amid ongoing violence.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed that its fighters targeted a critical location in northern occupied territories with drones on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The group emphasized that these strikes are in response to recent attacks against civilians and pledged to maintain and escalate their efforts.

On Tuesday, a pre-dawn strike targeted a military position in the southern occupied territories, followed by two additional drone attacks on northern military targets early Wednesday morning. The Iraqi Resistance vowed that these strikes on enemy positions will intensify in the coming days.