Israeli Forces Continue Assault on Gaza for 404th Consecutive Day, Causing Heavy Casualties and Widespread Destruction

For the 404th day, Israeli forces have continued their military campaign in Gaza, carrying out airstrikes and artillery bombardments across the region, resulting in dozens of casualties, extensive property destruction, and heightened humanitarian suffering.

Medical sources reported that 64 Palestinians were killed in strikes since Tuesday morning, with three additional casualties occurring early Wednesday in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip. Among the latest victims was Iyad Abu Khater, a player from Al-Tuffah Sports Club, killed in ongoing shelling in northern Gaza.

Two more individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an attack targeted civilians on Al-Muntar Street in Shuja’iyya. Additionally, airstrikes on a residential area in Beit Lahia injured multiple members of the Abu Jarad family, while further attacks targeted buildings in Jabalia and northern Gaza City.

In Nuseirat camp, Israeli naval forces shelled the coast, while ground forces intensified attacks on northwestern parts of the area.

Since October 7 of the previous year, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has documented a death toll of 43,665 and injuries exceeding 103,076 from ongoing hostilities in Gaza. The toll remains incomplete as rescue efforts continue amidst escalating violence.