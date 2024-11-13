Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported Across Lebanon

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes struck several areas in Beirut’s southern suburb, including Al-Laylaki, Bir al-Abd’s health center, Al-Jamous, Haret Hreik, and Al-Ghobeiry, as reported by Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center reported that an airstrike in the town of Joun, located in Mount Lebanon’s Chouf district, resulted in 15 fatalities, including eight women and four children, and injured 12 others. Search efforts in the rubble are still ongoing.

In Mount Lebanon’s Baalshamieh area, eight displaced individuals lost their lives due to airstrikes. To the south, additional strikes hit the city of Tyre and surrounding towns, leaving 16 people wounded, one person dead in Mansouri, and several more injured in Qalawieh, Qlaileh, Siddiqin, and Qana.

In Baalbek, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, an air raid on the Maali area in Hermel left one person dead and eight injured.

According to the Ministry of Health, Israeli actions since the beginning of the recent conflict have resulted in a death toll of 3,287 and injuries to 14,222 individuals across Lebanon.