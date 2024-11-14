UNRWA Chief Warns of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ as Israel Moves to Dismantle Agency’s Operations

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, has issued a stark warning about the potential “catastrophic consequences” of a new Israeli law aimed at dismantling the agency’s operations in the occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement on Wednesday, Lazzarini stressed that the law could deeply affect millions of Palestinians who rely on UNRWA for vital services such as education, healthcare, and basic needs, especially in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating due to ongoing violence.

Lazzarini underscored that dismantling the agency in Gaza would effectively collapse the UN’s ability to provide humanitarian aid in the region, potentially leading to a lost generation and exacerbating conditions that could fuel extremism and marginalization. He highlighted that UNRWA plays a crucial role in providing education to over 660,000 children and primary healthcare to approximately half a million Palestinian refugees. The agency’s collapse in the West Bank would also leave at least 50,000 children without education and deprive half a million refugees of essential healthcare.

The UN official called on member states to intervene and halt Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA, emphasizing the agency’s critical role in maintaining regional stability. He also warned that Israel’s actions pose a threat to the United Nations itself, as well as to the lives and futures of Palestinian communities.

Israel has accused UNRWA staff of collaborating with Palestinian resistance groups, such as Hamas, although it has not provided evidence to substantiate these claims.

This warning comes amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in over 43,700 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction.