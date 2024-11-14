Hezbollah Launches Second Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry Headquarters in Tel Aviv

For the second time, Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance targeted the Kirya base, Israel’s Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday evening. Using “Qader 2” ballistic missiles, the strike reportedly aimed at the complex housing Israel’s War Management Room, Air Force Command, and the General Staff, achieving precise hits according to Hezbollah sources.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah also deployed a squadron of advanced suicide drones on the same target, claiming direct hits. This escalation forms part of Hezbollah’s ongoing “Khaybar Operations,” and was executed with the rallying cry “At your service, Nasrallah,” signaling unwavering allegiance to their leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.