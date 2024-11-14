The leader of the revolution: U.S. “Schemes” Won’t Deter Support for Palestine and Lebanon

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Leader of the Revolution, affirmed Thursday that Yemen’s support for Palestine and Lebanon remains unwavering despite “American schemes” against the country. Al-Houthi emphasized Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people, denouncing what he described as ongoing U.S. and Israeli aggression across the region.

“Our commitment to Palestine and Lebanon is unshaken, regardless of any conspiracies the United States may plot against us,” al-Houthi declared. He underscored that Yemen’s stance is anchored in “divine values and unwavering resolve.”

The Houthi leader accused the U.S. of manipulating local agents within Yemen to weaken its solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon. He also condemned recent U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, insisting they would not impact Yemen’s military readiness or resolve. Al-Houthi called for a “million-man march” in Yemen to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people, urging citizens to uphold their resistance against the “Zionist-American agenda.”

Reflecting on the humanitarian toll in Gaza, al-Houthi condemned international silence regarding alleged atrocities and criticized regional leaders who he claims have allied with U.S. interests at the expense of Palestinian lives. He closed with a call for unity across the Arab and Islamic world to confront what he described as U.S.-Israeli aggression, reiterating that Yemen would continue its support for the Palestinian cause and its opposition to what he termed the Zionist project.