Yemen to Hold Million-Man March in Solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon: “On the Path of the Martyrs Until Victory”

The Supreme Committee for Supporting Al-Aqsa has called on the Yemeni people to participate in a massive million-man march tomorrow, Friday, in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, as well as in squares across the country’s governorates. The march, titled “With Gaza and Lebanon… on the path of the martyrs until victory,” is being organized in response to a call from the leader of the revolution. The demonstration is aimed at expressing solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people amid the ongoing conflict.