Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Reaches Day 59: Lebanese Army and Civilians Under Fire

The Israeli military’s relentless campaign against Lebanon entered its 59th day on Wednesday, with intensified airstrikes targeting Lebanese Army positions and multiple civilian areas across the south.

Lebanese Army Losses Escalate

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed in two separate Israeli attacks within 24 hours. Late Tuesday, an Israeli strike on a Lebanese Army base in Sarafand claimed the lives of three soldiers and injured 17 people, including nearby civilians.

On Wednesday, another attack targeted an army vehicle on the Burj Al-Mulouk road, killing one soldier and wounding another.

This brings the total number of Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli strikes since October 2023 to 42, according to the Associated Press. The Lebanese Army’s spokesperson, Fadi Eid, confirmed that 38 soldiers had been martyred prior to the Sarafand attack.

Civilian Casualties Mount

The violence has also claimed civilian lives. Overnight, an Israeli airstrike on the border town of Markaba killed two people. At dawn on Wednesday, three civilians were killed in the southern town of Zafta during another Israeli bombardment.

Widespread Airstrikes Target Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces unleashed a barrage of airstrikes across multiple southern towns, including Kfar Shouba, Lwaizeh, Hanin, Al-Mansouri, Al-Jebbain, Ain Baal, Jwayya, Qlaile, and Debaal. These attacks have caused widespread destruction and forced many residents to flee their homes.

Growing Calls for Intervention

As casualties rise and the humanitarian crisis deepens, there are mounting calls for international action to halt the Israeli aggression. The sustained attacks on both military and civilian targets have drawn condemnation and raised fears of further escalation in the region.