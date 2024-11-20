Zionist Forces Face Losses: Soldier Killed, Dozens Injured on Gaza and Lebanon Frontlines

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah continues to repel Zionist infiltration attempts in southern Lebanon while targeting Israeli military positions with precision strikes.

In a series of operations early Wednesday, Hezbollah fighters launched a rocket salvo at Israeli occupation forces gathered at the Marj site near Wadi Hunin, opposite the town of Markaba, at 12:15 a.m. Shortly before, at 12:10 a.m., a similar strike targeted Israeli troops at the Jal al-Deir site near Maroun al-Ras.

Resistance forces also shelled a Zionist military gathering near the town of Shama with artillery and deployed suicide drones against a logistics base for the 146th Division east of Nahariya. These actions, according to Hezbollah, are in solidarity with the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Israeli media reported a “serious security incident” in the northern front, acknowledging casualties from Hezbollah’s operations.

Meanwhile, on the Gaza front, the Israeli occupation forces admitted to the death of a soldier and the injury of a battalion commander in engagements with Palestinian resistance fighters.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 Israeli soldiers have reportedly been injured—10 on the Lebanese front and 8 in Gaza. Additionally, the Israeli Ministry of Health reported 38 injuries in the north within the same period.

Hezbollah’s intensified operations reflect its steadfast commitment to support the Palestinian resistance and to counter ongoing aggression on multiple fronts.