Israel Accused of Targeting Gaza’s Health Sector: Patients, Doctors Abducted, Hospitals Destroyed

Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza has intensified, with alarming reports of patients and medical staff being abducted from hospitals amid a systematic assault on the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

Resistance media outlets likened the secrecy surrounding these abductions to victims being “carried out into a slaughterhouse,” as families remain in the dark about their loved ones’ whereabouts.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked Gaza’s hospitals, including Kamal Adwan Hospital, under claims—widely dismissed as unfounded—that these facilities harbor resistance fighters and equipment. The assaults have escalated over the past 45 days, coinciding with intensified military aggression in northern Gaza.

Abduction and Torture

Patients and staff taken from hospitals have reported harrowing experiences of severe torture in Israeli prisons. The Gaza Health Ministry condemned the targeting of medical institutions, calling the attacks “crimes that shames humanity.”

The latest raid saw Israeli forces storm Kamal Adwan Hospital, targeting its administrative office and staff. Gunfire was directed at the hospital director’s office, and families of medical staff were also targeted. Tragically, two doctors lost their entire families in Israeli airstrikes during the attack.

Mass Destruction of Gaza’s Healthcare System

The health ministry highlighted the catastrophic toll on Gaza’s medical sector, noting that Israel has deliberately targeted and destroyed dozens of hospitals and medical centers. No facility has been spared, leaving Gaza’s healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

Over 1,000 healthcare workers—including doctors and nurses—have been killed since the start of the assault, according to the ministry.

Call for International Action

The Gaza Health Ministry issued an urgent plea to the global community, demanding immediate action to halt the ongoing war and genocide. The ministry stressed the need to protect medical teams and facilities and to restore healthcare services to prevent further humanitarian disaster.

“Gaza is experiencing a catastrophic phase unprecedented anywhere in the world. Serious and immediate action is needed to save the health and humanitarian situation before it is too late,” the ministry stated.

The relentless attacks have contributed to a staggering death toll of 43,972 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The international community faces mounting pressure to intervene and prevent further atrocities.