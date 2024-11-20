Hamas Condemns US Sanctions, Accuses Washington of Supporting Israeli Crimes

Hamas has strongly criticized the United States after several of its leaders were placed on the US Treasury Department’s sanctions list, calling the move a reflection of Washington’s unwavering support for Israel and its actions in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas declared:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the US Treasury’s decision to label the legitimate resistance of our Palestinian people against occupation as terrorism. The declining US administration continues to adopt positions hostile to the rights of our people, who endure the worst occupation in history.”

Accusations Against the Biden Administration

Hamas accused the US of providing political and military cover for Israel, enabling its military campaign in Gaza. The group criticized Washington for obstructing international mechanisms aimed at holding Israel accountable for alleged war crimes and genocide.

“The US sanctions are based on false information intended to distort the image of our leadership and resistance,” Hamas said, emphasizing that the movement’s fight is rooted in defending Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

Call for Policy Change

Hamas called on the US to reassess its policies and end its bias towards Israel, urging Washington to pressure Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza.

“The US administration must abandon its blind bias toward the terrorist occupation entity and the illusion that our people can be subjugated by force,” the statement added.

Progressive Voices in the US Senate

In parallel, several progressive US senators, including Bernie Sanders, introduced resolutions to end arms sales to Israel, citing American complicity in the ongoing war in Gaza. They condemned what they referred to as “atrocities” committed by Israel, aligning their stance with global calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The continued Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 44,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 2023. Hamas labeled these actions as genocide and called for international intervention to halt the violence.