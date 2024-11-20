14 Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Intense Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling on Wednesday left 14 Palestinians dead and many others wounded across various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the Wafa News Agency.

Widespread Destruction and Loss of Life

The Israeli occupation forces targeted two homes in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, and the Khirbet al-Adas area, located north and south of Rafah city, leading to the deaths and injuries. Additionally, a group of Palestinians was struck east of Rafah, compounding the toll.

Drone strikes also hit individuals at the entrance of Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, while artillery shells bombarded the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City, intensifying the destruction and casualties.

Crisis Deepens in Gaza

These attacks come amid an ongoing Israeli military campaign that has devastated civilian infrastructure and caused significant loss of life in the besieged territory. The targeting of residential neighborhoods continues to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, with calls for urgent international intervention growing louder.

The latest escalation highlights the heavy toll on Gaza’s civilian population as violence continues to ravage the region.