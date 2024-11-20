Gaza Death Toll Reaches 43,985 as Israeli Assault Enters 411th Day

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out two massacres within the past 24 hours in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 13 Palestinians and injuring 84 others.

Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds

According to the Ministry, the relentless Israeli military campaign has now claimed 43,985 lives and left 104,092 individuals wounded since the assault began. Many bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, as Israeli forces continue to block ambulances and civil defense teams from accessing affected areas.

In addition to the overnight attacks, earlier Israeli shelling in central, northern, and southern Gaza killed over 20 Palestinians and left dozens injured, further deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Calls for Urgent Action

The devastating toll on civilian life underscores the ongoing brutality of the conflict, with Gaza’s healthcare system overwhelmed and international appeals for intervention intensifying. The dire situation continues to draw global condemnation as the people of Gaza endure unprecedented suffering amidst escalating violence.