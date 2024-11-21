Gaza Death Toll Surges to 44,056 as Israeli Aggression Continues

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 44,056, with 104,268 others injured since the onset of Israeli aggression, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday. In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces committed five massacres, killing 71 Palestinians and wounding 176, with many more still trapped beneath the rubble.

Massacres Leave Entire Neighborhoods Devastated

Two major strikes early Thursday targeted residential areas in northern Gaza and Gaza City:

– Beit Lahia: A residential neighborhood was reduced to rubble, killing 88 people, with dozens injured or unaccounted for.

– Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood: An airstrike on a family home left significant casualties and widespread destruction.

The ministry added that Israeli forces have obstructed ambulances and rescue teams, preventing them from accessing affected areas and retrieving victims.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The relentless attacks, now in their 412th day, have pushed Gaza’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse. Hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties, and critical infrastructure, including medical facilities and ambulance services, has been decimated.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has repeatedly called for international intervention to halt the aggression and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave.

The escalating death toll and ongoing violence highlight the urgent need for global efforts to address the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.