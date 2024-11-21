Iraqi Resistance Intensifies Drone Strikes on Israeli Military Targets in Support of Gaza

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has escalated its operations against Israeli military positions, declaring its continued support for Gaza and its retaliation for alleged massacres against Palestinian civilians.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, November 19, 2024, the group claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a military target in the northern part of the occupied territories. Shortly afterward, another announcement detailed a similar operation targeting a military site in the southern region.

The Islamic Resistance emphasized its commitment to sustaining and intensifying these strikes, vowing to confront what it described as “strongholds of the enemies” in response to the ongoing violence in Gaza.