Rising Death Toll in Gaza and Lebanon Amid Prolonged Israeli Assaults

The human toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon continues to mount as the conflict reaches its 411th day. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry’s latest report, the death toll in Gaza has surged to 43,985, with 104,092 people injured since October 7, 2023. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, as ongoing attacks hinder rescue efforts by ambulance and civil defense teams.

The escalation began on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, citing decades of Israeli oppression. The Israeli military’s response has intensified, targeting both Gaza and Lebanon.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have escalated significantly since late September. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that 56 people were killed and 182 injured in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total casualties in Lebanon to 3,445 dead and 14,599 injured since the start of the conflict.

This growing humanitarian crisis underscores the devastating impact of the ongoing violence in the region.