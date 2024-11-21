Israeli Strikes Decimate Gaza Civil Defense: 87 Workers Killed, Operations Crippled

Since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed 87 civil defense workers and injured 304 others in Gaza, according to a statement issued by Gaza’s Civil Defense on Thursday.

The civil defense accused Israeli forces of systematically obstructing its humanitarian operations, including seizing vehicles in northern Gaza for 30 consecutive days and arresting 21 workers since the conflict began.

The ongoing attacks have left 14 civil defense centers completely destroyed and three others partially damaged. Additionally, 56 vehicles used for rescue and emergency response have been obliterated.

The statement detailed deliberate targeting of civil defense facilities and personnel, with six direct attacks on centers and 18 assaults on workers during operations. Rescue stocks worth an estimated $1.3 million have also been destroyed.

These attacks underscore the growing challenges faced by emergency response teams attempting to save lives amid the escalating violence.