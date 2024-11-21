Al-Qassam Brigades Eliminate 15 Israeli Soldiers in Close-Range Engagement in Beit Lahia

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday evening that its fighters had successfully neutralized an Israeli infantry force of 15 soldiers during a close-quarters engagement in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from the group, the fighters engaged the soldiers “at zero distance” in Beit Lahia Square. The operation is part of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces in the region.

In a separate incident, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with a tandem warhead near the Saftawi area, west of the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. Both actions signify the group’s continued military operations amidst heightened tensions in the conflict zone.