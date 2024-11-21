88 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Beit Lahia and Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood in Gaza

On the 412th day of the ongoing aggression on Gaza, Israeli forces carried out two devastating massacres, claiming the lives of at least 88 people and leaving dozens injured or missing in the northern Gaza Strip.

At dawn on Thursday, 66 civilians were killed in Beit Lahia when Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital. Successive raids caused buildings to collapse, burying residents under the rubble and completely destroying the area, according to local sources.

In a separate attack on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, 22 people were killed, including 10 children, when an Israeli strike destroyed a five-story building belonging to the Al-Arouqi family. Fourteen others were injured in the bombing.

Additionally, three women were killed early Thursday in an airstrike near Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat camp, located in central Gaza.

Heavy shelling and gunfire continued across the region. Israeli artillery targeted residential areas in Beit Lahia, Jabalia camp, and the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City. Warplanes launched airstrikes on areas near the Al-Saftawi roundabout and Al-Sabra neighborhood, as well as the Abu Al-Jidyan roundabout in northern Beit Lahia.

Further airstrikes hit the northern Nuseirat camp and eastern Bureij camp in central Gaza, intensifying the destruction across the territory. Helicopters and “Quadcopter” drones also dropped explosive devices, further devastating residential neighborhoods.

These escalating attacks highlight the mounting toll of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population.