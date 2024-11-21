Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Destroy Multiple Buildings

Israeli aircraft conducted three airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb, Haret Hreik, on Thursday, destroying several buildings

The strikes caused significant damage, though no immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed. Following the attacks, a tense calm has settled over the area, but Israeli drones continue to hover at low altitude, maintaining a presence in the airspace.

These raids mark a continuation of escalating hostilities in the region, raising concerns about further destabilization. Local residents remain on high alert as the situation develops.