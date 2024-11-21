Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Enters Day 60: Heavy Airstrikes Devastate Beirut Suburbs and Southern Regions

For the 60th consecutive day, Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Lebanon, launching widespread airstrikes across Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), the South, and the Bekaa region. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, over 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured since the aggression began.

Early Thursday, airstrikes hit residential areas in Haret Hreik, Bir Al-Abed, Al-Jamous, Al-Kafaat, and Hadat, with multiple attacks occurring overnight and into the day.

In southern Lebanon, strikes in Chaaitiyeh, Tyre district, claimed three lives and injured five. Additional bombardments targeted Burj Al-Shamali, Al-Ma’shouq, Arnoun, and Al-Tiri, leaving more casualties. Two separate strikes in Ansariyah and Adloun resulted in one fatality.

The town of Ma’arakeh saw one of the deadliest attacks, with 13 killed and 44 injured. Intense battles also persist in Al-Khiam, where resistance forces are holding back Israeli advances despite heavy aerial and artillery strikes that have devastated the region’s infrastructure.

The Nabatieh-Marjeyoun-Khardali road was completely severed by an airstrike, isolating communities. Heavy shelling targeted Deir Mimas and its surroundings, while large-scale explosions in Khyam destroyed multiple residential areas as part of an Israeli ground incursion.

In the Bekaa region, a house in Yunin was leveled by an airstrike, killing four members of the Al-Hassan family. Further strikes targeted Beit Shama, the Badnayel plain, and the outskirts of Nahle in Baalbek-Hermel district.

With no signs of de-escalation, the ongoing aggression continues to exact a heavy toll on Lebanon’s civilian population and infrastructure.