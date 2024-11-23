120 Palestinians Killed in 48 Hours Amid Israeli Escalation in Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported Saturday that 120 Palestinians were killed and 205 others injured in seven Israeli airstrikes over the past 48 hours. These attacks are the latest in a series of alleged war crimes targeting the besieged enclave.

The ministry’s daily report highlighted the dire situation, noting that many victims remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes or lie unretrieved on roads due to continuous Israeli attacks.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 44,176, with 104,473 people injured, as per ministry records.

These figures underscore the devastating human cost of the ongoing Israeli military campaign, which continues to draw international scrutiny and calls for accountability.