Iran Urges Accountability for Israeli Actions, Welcomes Steps Toward Justice

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared Tehran’s support for any measures aimed at holding the Israeli regime accountable for alleged war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Palestine.

“We welcome every step to serve justice and end the Israeli regime’s impunity,” Baghaei wrote on his X account. He criticized what he described as a prolonged delay in prosecuting Israel, attributing it to “U.S. covert and overt obstructions and bullying,” which he said have allowed atrocities in Palestine to continue unchecked.

Baghaei called for the immediate and full implementation of arrest warrants, asserting that doing so would test the effectiveness of international criminal justice mechanisms. However, he warned against potential manipulation or abuse of the judicial process.

The statement underscores Iran’s ongoing advocacy for international action against Israel, amid escalating violence in the region.