Dozens Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 22 Palestinians, including six children, were killed, and numerous others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip late Friday and Saturday.

In the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, an Israeli strike on the Shaldan family home killed six people, including three children, and injured several others.

In Nuseirat camp, central Gaza, a targeted strike on a residential apartment belonging to the Abu Taqiya family left four dead and caused a fire that further injured residents.

In Khan Yunis, a bombing west of the city claimed six lives, including three children, when a three-story building near Dream Hall was destroyed. Another strike in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Yunis killed one person and injured others in the Abu Asi family home.

These attacks come as the Israeli military campaign in Gaza enters its 414th day, marked by widespread destruction, starvation, and loss of life. The ongoing assault, supported by the United States and met with international silence, has raised the death toll in Gaza to 44,056, with 104,268 injured since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023.

The situation in Gaza remains dire as civilians face relentless bombardment and escalating humanitarian crises.