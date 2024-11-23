Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Residential Areas in Beirut, Leaving Dozens Dead or Injured

At dawn on Saturday, Israeli warplanes launched a devastating attack on the Al-Basta area in Beirut, using bunker-busting bombs that killed or injured dozens of people, according to Al-Manar. The strike leveled two eight-story residential buildings, leaving behind three massive craters—each at least eight meters deep—and causing extensive damage to nearby structures.

Local reports indicated that at least four bunker-busting bombs were used in the raid, with the impact felt in neighboring areas, including the southern city of Sidon.

The assault followed a series of airstrikes late Friday targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), including Beer Al-Abed, Haret Hreik, Chiah, and Ghobeiry, which have already suffered widespread destruction since the onset of Israeli aggression in September 2024.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Friday that the death toll from the ongoing attacks had risen to 3,645, with over 15,350 injured. The relentless strikes on residential areas continue to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and devastation across Lebanon.