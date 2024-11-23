Massive Rallies in Yemen Declare Solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon Amid Ongoing Aggression

Millions of Yemenis gathered in Sana’a and surrounding regions on Friday for large-scale rallies under the banner “With Gaza and Lebanon… the blood of martyrs creates victory.” The demonstrations expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people in their struggles against Israeli aggression.

In a statement issued during the rallies, participants reaffirmed their commitment to resistance, vowing to continue their efforts until the attacks on Gaza and Lebanon cease. The statement condemned the ongoing “genocidal war” by the Israeli occupation, backed by the U.S. and Western governments, against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Lebanese civilians.

Criticizing the silence of Arab, Islamic, and international institutions, the statement called for weekly mass demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon until victory is achieved.

The rallies also celebrated recent achievements by Yemeni Armed Forces, including compelling the American aircraft carrier *Abraham Lincoln* to retreat. The statement called for sustained strikes against aggressors and emphasized the need for continued boycotts of American and Israeli products.

Participants strongly condemned Saudi actions perceived as disrespecting Islamic sanctities, particularly the use of Kaaba-like symbols in entertainment events, which they labeled an affront to Muslim values and a step toward Zionist ambitions for “Greater Israel.”

The demonstrators stressed that jihad remains the only viable path to defending the Muslim nation and urged Arab and Islamic communities to join in the struggle. The rallies underscored Yemen’s solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, reiterating a shared commitment to resistance against oppression.