Yemeni Armed Forces Launch Hypersonic Missile Strike on Israeli Airbase in Retaliation for Gaza and Lebanon Aggression

The Yemeni Armed Forces, aligned with the Sanaa government, announced on Friday that they had executed a military operation targeting the Nevatim airbase in the Negev region of southern occupied Palestine. The strategic strike was carried out using the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Brig. Gen. Yahiya Sarie, the military spokesman, made the announcement during a massive rally in Al-Sab’een Square, held in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon. He confirmed that the missile successfully hit its target, emphasizing that the operation was a direct response to Israeli aggression.

“In retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their military operations,” Brig. Gen. Sarie declared. He warned that the strikes would persist until the attacks on Gaza and Lebanon cease and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The operation was also described as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people and their resistance movements. The spokesman reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to standing against oppression and supporting regional allies in the face of ongoing aggression.

This bold escalation underscores Yemen’s alignment with Palestinian and Lebanese resistance against Israeli actions, as regional tensions continue to intensify.