Gaza Health Official Warns of Imminent Hospital Shutdowns Amid Escalating Crisis

The Gaza Strip’s health system is on the verge of collapse, with hospitals facing imminent shutdowns due to a lack of fuel, warned Marwan al-Hams, director of Gaza’s field hospitals, during a press conference on Friday.

“We issue an urgent warning: all hospitals in Gaza will cease operations or drastically reduce services within 48 hours unless the Israeli occupation permits fuel entry,” Hams stated.

The crisis has been exacerbated by relentless Israeli bombardment, which Hams described as a “genocide” targeting both civilians and the healthcare system. Medical teams in northern Gaza hospitals are reportedly without food, and patients are being deprived of critical treatment due to the worsening conditions.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, injuring six medical staff members, including two in critical condition. The attack struck the hospital’s power generator, oxygen station, and water supply system, further crippling its ability to function.

Hams highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, stating that Gaza is on the brink of famine, with many children hospitalized for malnutrition, hunger, and dehydration. “There have already been deaths in northern Gaza hospitals due to starvation, particularly among the elderly,” he added.

He appealed to the international community to intervene urgently, urging protection for medical staff and facilities and demanding the immediate entry of food, medical supplies, and fuel into Gaza. Hams also called on international institutions to enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

International organizations warn that Israel’s blockade and bombardment have created catastrophic conditions, with Gaza’s 2.3 million residents enduring systematic starvation and a collapsing healthcare system.

Since October 2023, the Israeli offensive has claimed the lives of over 44,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, in what human rights groups and officials have labeled a genocide.